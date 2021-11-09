Gregory Lee Harrison, 49, of Lost Creek, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Greg was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 17, 1972, a son of Linda Mary Shackleford Starcher. He was preceded in death by one brother, Geoffrey Lang Harrison; maternal grandparents: Harley W. Shackleford and Ella May Ables Shackleford; mother-in-law, Blanch Greaver; and best friend, Chris Critchfield.

On May 3, 2014, Greg married Lisa Greaver Harrison. Together they shared the joys of marriage for seven years and she will miss him dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Greg are his mother, Linda Starcher, of Weston; his wife, Lisa, of Lost Creek; three children: Tyler Goldsmith and fiancé, Kristen Frashure, Brooklynn Harrison and companion, EJ Sayas, and Morgan Harrison and fiancé, Bryson Knight, all of Weston; two stepsons: TJ and Andrew Maxwell, both of Weston; eight grandchildren: Harper and Ella Goldsmith, Gannon Harrison, Raelynn and Oaklynn Knight, Konner and Alayna Maxwell, and Rubi Thompson; one brother, Gary Lynn Harrison and companion, Missy Lattea, of Weston; one sister, Gail Wilfong and husband, Gary, of Cheat Lake; one sister-in-law, Mary Harrison McCoy and husband, David, of Weston; six nieces and nephews: Gary Harrison and wife, Dani, Alexis Harrison and companion, Danny Lites, Robert Jones, Johnathan Menendez, Logan Harrison and wife, Lindsey, and Rylee McCoy.

After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1990, Greg continued his education at Northwestern Auto Tech College in Lima, OH. He held several positions in the oil field. Greg was a member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and served for many years. Greg enjoyed many things in life such as, riding four-wheelers, fishing, fire-pit time with friends, spending time with his grandchildren and family, and vacationing in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Shuttlesworth officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gregory Lee Harrison. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

