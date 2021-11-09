Harrison County man arrested on domestic violence, arson charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested on domestic violence and arson charges, according to a document from the West Virginia’s State Fire Marshall’s Office (WVSFMO).

Brandon Hunt, 36, of Enterprise, West Virginia, was arrested after he allegedly set fire to the residence of his estranged fiancée following a domestic violence incident there.

Officers say they responded to the residence on October 29 following a domestic violence call, and the fire at the home occurred later that day.

WVSFMO investigators determined the fire to be deliberately started at the home.

Hunt was charged on one count of first-degree arson and one count of strangulation, according to the document.

Hunt is currently free on a $15,000 bond.

