HS Football Postseason Preview - No. 13 Clay-Battelle at No. 4 Ritchie Co.

ELLENSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 13 Clay-Battelle will travel to No. 4 Ritchie Co. this Saturday for week one of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.

The Rebels return to the postseason with unfinished business, Ritchie Co. would have played in the Class A State Championship, but it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Ritchie Co.’s sole loss this season was a double overtime fall 29-26 to their Doddridge Co. rivals. The 9-1 experienced squad will play into offensive diversity between the pass and run game this postseason.

Clay-Battelle posses a threat with their run game and size, this will be the Cee-Bees first playoffs that any current member has seen.

The two teams will meet in Ellensboro, Sat. at 1:30 p.m.

