James “Jim” Albert Edwards, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 5, 1932, in Fairmont; the son of the late Carl Embry Edwards, Sr. and Barbara Alberta (Green) Edwards.

James was a United States Army veteran. He worked for Weirton Steel as a foreman. James also worked for Publix as the maintenance supervisor in Parkersburg. He was a member Grace Lutheran Church, and an active member of the Vienna Lions Club. James loved to watch sports especially football. He enjoyed carpenter work and working with his hands. James is survived by his wife of 11 years, Shirley Edwards of Fairmont; his two daughters, Kay Higgs-Adams of Dayton, Ohio, and Barbara Estelle Burner and her husband, Mark Allen of Parkersburg; his two stepsons, Scott Malick and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, and Steve Palmer and his wife, Patty of Morgantown; his three grandchildren, Jonah Alan Higgs, Adam Logan Edwards, and Sarah Marie Burner; his four great grandchildren, Kaine T. Burner, Catheryn Edwards, Liliayn Edwards, and Sherpard O’Ryan Higgs; and his sister, George Ann Keener of Maryland. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his three sons, James Albert Edwards, II, David Arthur Edwards and, Daniel James Edwards, and his stepdaughter, Susan Palmer; his two brothers, Carl Embry Edwards, Jr., and John Brit Edwards; and his brother-in-law, Paul Keener.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Grace Lutheran Church, 300 Gaston Avenue, Fairmont, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the US Army reserve from Camp Dawson.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the Edward family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.