Jennings Ray “Ike” Holcomb, 63, of Cowen went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born February 13, 1958 in Sutton, he was the son of the late Dolan and Rosie (Humphries) Holcomb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dolan Ray Holcomb; daughters: Ashley Diane Allen and Whisper Rose Allen; brothers: Thomas “Tinker” Holcomb and Lincoln Holcomb; sisters: Janet Lou Holcomb and Judith Sue Holcomb; and grandson, Thomas Wilson. Ike was a hard-working man who loved to fix things. He was a previous Boy Scout which fueled a passion for helping people, hunting, target shooting, carpentry, and a love for animals, particularly his dogs and goats. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. His greatest love of all was that for his children and grandchildren. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Drema Jean Wilson and husband, Scott, Marjorie Sue Holcomb, Melanie Elaine Holcomb, Dazzle Stowers, Stacy Michelle Allen; step-daughters: Jennifer Fletcher and Michelle Mullens; grandchildren: Natasha Tallarito, Brannon Bailey, Jason Dolan Wilcox, Monica, Keith, Kyle, Makayla, and Marissa Rice, Michelle Lynn Holcomb, Johnathon Mullens, and Russell Foster; brothers: Homer “Bill” Holcomb and his wife, Erma, and John Holcomb and his wife, Dale; sisters: Mary Myles and her husband, Frank, Jean Crites and her husband, Robert, and Cindy Jenkins and her husband, Steve; wife, Vickie Holcomb; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Graveside services will be held 1pm, Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Hickory Flats Cemetery, Erbacon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, is honored to be serving the Holcomb family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.