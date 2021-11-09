Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was a nice start to the week, with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Today will be warmer still, as a high-pressure system continues bringing nice, stable conditions to WV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, although during the late-afternoon hours, a few clouds push in, ahead of a weak front out west. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, as the weak front moves in. Rain chances, however, will be low, with only an isolated shower possible. Winds will be light and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a decent afternoon and evening. Tomorrow afternoon will be nice, as the clouds break up, leading to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. In short, expect a nice day. Thursday will start out with warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies, with the clouds coming from a cold front out west. The cold front pushes in during the late-evening hours, bringing rain showers that stick around until early-morning on Friday. We’ll likely see about 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain in the area. That means a soggy overnight commute, which means you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads if traveling Thursday night into Friday morning. After Friday, much cooler temperatures will come in over the weekend, with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the low-30s. Because of this, weak disturbances could bring light snow showers, so we could see rain/snow mix in some areas over the weekend. Other than that, expect mostly cloudy skies. In short, the first half of this week will be nice and partly sunny, and the latter half will be cloudy, with rain (and even snow showers at times) and cooling temperatures.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear up until the late-afternoon, then expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s, much warmer than average. Overall, expect a nice afternoon. High: 69.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible (so some areas might see a sprinkle). Other than that, expect a calm night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a calm night, with cloudy skies. Low: 45.

Wednesday: We might see a few clouds in the area, but other than that, expect mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. In other words, slightly cooler than today, but still nice overall. High: 66.

Thursday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, so expect filtered sunshine at most. Southeast winds of 10-15 mph will bring warm air into WV, so expect highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, much warmer than average. Rain chances increase as we head into the late-evening and overnight hours, with rain showers lasting until early-next morning. In short, the nice weather ends during the evening hours. High: 71.

