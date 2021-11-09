Joshua Thomas Burgett, 36, of Weston passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born in Weston on July 21, 1985, a son of John Burgett and Tammy Strickland Burgett.

On May 6, 2017, Josh married the love of his life, Melissa Dawn Hayhurst. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their children for four wonderful years. He will be dearly missed.

Forever cherishing Josh’s funny and devoted nature are his father, John Burgett and wife, Connie, of Craigsville; mother, Tammy Burgett of Weston; wife, Melissa Burgett of Weston; four children: Brody Burgett, Aden Hayhurst, Phoenix Burgett, and Tariel Burgett; four siblings: Nathaniel Burgett of Weston, Micah Burgett and wife, Stephany, of Weston, Caleb Burgett and wife, Carrie, of Buckhannon, and Jeanna Parmer and husband, Ryan, of Weston; two aunts: Sandra Conrad, Donna Sears and husband, Emory; one uncle, Charles Kuhl; mother and father-in-law: Nancy and Robert Hayhurst; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Welcoming Josh at Heaven’s Gate was his daughter, Larah Grace Burgett; maternal grandparents: Roy and Wanda Strickland; and paternal grandparents: Lee and Juanita Burgett; aunt, Patty Kuhl; two uncles: Joe Burgett and Roger Conrad; and several friends.

Josh graduated from Lewis County High School in 2003. While in school, he participated in track, soccer, played drums for the band. He was a member of Cub Scout Pack 105 and Boy Scout Troop 105. As a child he used to play peewee baseball and soccer. Josh went on to attend Fairmont State University. He spent the last 17 years employed with Wal-Mart in the Electronics Department. His knowledge surpassed all others and Josh was most customers’ “go-to-guy”. Josh was a member of Grace Baptist Temple. In his spare time, he enjoyed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, playing Pokémon, and video games. Above all else, Josh loved being with family and friends. No matter what he was doing, Josh would drop everything to help his family. He cherished every moment he spent with his children. Josh had a smile that could light up a room and will be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Joshua Thomas Burgett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.