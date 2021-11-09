Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! Another beautiful day in the neighborhood with continued clear to mostly clear skies and temperatures still on their warming trend. This morning here in Clarksburg we finally landed above freezing. This is the first day in many that we haven’t been below freezing in the morning. But there were still some freezing temperatures out there before sunrise, particularly up in the mountain communities. Our highs today reached into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. But starting tonight we’ll start to see some subtle changes at first, then some big changes in our weather later this week. Tonight expect increased cloudiness with a minor disturbance moving through, bringing us also the chance of some light rain overnight. The rest of the day tomorrow will clear and that will stay through Thursday morning. Temperatures through Thursday will continue to be well above average. But on Thursday evening, a storm we’ve been tracking since it came onshore over on the west coast, will be arriving. Expect to see increasing clouds and winds becoming gustier into the evening. Showers will also arrive when the front comes, and that should be any time after 8 pm Thursday. Precipitation totals with this storm could be just over an inch in some places. Temperatures will begin to dive with the arrival of the cooler air behind the front, but later in the day on Friday, the sun will be back out. Over the weekend, we’ll see an associated disturbance rotating around the backside of this system bring in a secondary shot of colder air as well as some rain showers to the lowlands and some potential snow for the mountains. By Sunday I would say the average could be ½ - 1″, but some places could see up to 2″ of snow. Winds will continue to be breezy into the weekend, so there the temperatures will likely feel colder because of the wind chill.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers: Low 45

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 66

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy with showers late: High 64

Friday: Partly cloudy then showers later: High 70

