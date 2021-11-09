ONLY ON 5 NEWS: Michael Corney sentenced in 2020 shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Joseph Corney was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Chadwick Malone.

It’s been more than a year since Chadwick Malone was gunned down on the streets of Morgantown.

The 31-year-old was found lying on a sidewalk by police, who later arrested Corney for his murder in October of 2020.

Malone’s family says justice was finally served, as judge Susan Tucker sentenced Corney to the maximum sentence in prison.

“I’m very pleased with the 40 year sentence, I don’t feel like he was remorseful at all,” said Heavenly Malone, Chadwick’s sister.

Nicholas Malone was Chadwick’s brother and says while no amount of money can bring his brother back, this sentencing can bring closure.

“I feel blessed on my brother’s behalf, I feel like, in some way, it doesn’t suffice completely but there is some redemption in there,” said Nicholas.

The family says Chad was a gentle giant and was known as the protector. While Nicholas may not be able to see his brother again, with today’s sentencing, he and his family can finally begin to heal.

“He made life easier, if you understand what I’m saying, he made life smoother. He was everything to us. He was my twin like, that was my guy.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.