Resident safe after house fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A house in Clarksburg became engulfed in flames after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, Harrison County Emergency officials tell 5 News.

The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. When 5′s Tyler daRosa arrived on scene at approximately 4:15 a.m., the fire was working and multiple agencies were responding.

The Summit Park fire chief tells daRosa the resident living in the house got out safely and is okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown as this time.

