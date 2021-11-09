Advertisement

Resident safe after house fire in Clarksburg

Officials say one person made it safely out of a burning home in Clarksburg.
Clarksburg house fire
Clarksburg house fire(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A house in Clarksburg became engulfed in flames after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, Harrison County Emergency officials tell 5 News.

The fire was reported at 3:58 a.m. When 5′s Tyler daRosa arrived on scene at approximately 4:15 a.m., the fire was working and multiple agencies were responding.

The Summit Park fire chief tells daRosa the resident living in the house got out safely and is okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown as this time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
State police: Child killed in three vehicle crash on I-77
Emergency jet landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Jet makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Former camp superintendent to appear in Mon. Co. court Monday

Latest News

Mask mandate in effect for Tucker County schools
Tucker County schools at record-high COVID levels
Mobile home engulfed in flames
Clarksburg mobile home engulfed in flames
The Bridgeport Cemetery invites local youth to come out and place flags for Veterans Day.
Bridgeport Youth Football and Cheerleading honor veterans
Family reacts to Corney sentencing
Family reacts to Corney sentencing