Rex Alan Henderson, 69, of Fairmont passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was born in Fairmont a son of Rex Henderson of Fairmont and the late Glenna Jo Hawkins Henderson. He was a survivor of a massive stroke on September 17, 2017. Although he could no longer speak or walk, he enjoyed music, watching cops, championship pool and the world poker tournaments. He graduated from East Fairmont High School. He excelled in football as the team’s quarterback. After graduating, he moved to South Carolina, where he by surprise, discovered his lot in life while standing in for a haircut in a local barbershop. After getting his own haircut that day, he pursued a career as barber. He moved back to Fairmont and worked in several shops before working for John Lacova on Merchant Street in Fairmont. Once John retired, Alan bought the business and became Barber Al, naming his shop Al’s Styles. He barbered for 40 years. Alan had a heart of gold. He offered free haircuts and shaves to the homeless as well as those who were entering or completed inpatient substance abuse and mental health rehabilitation. Alan enjoyed high school and college football season, always tuning into local high school football on the radio. He always looked forward to golfing on weekends with his “FAB FOUR” golf group of Jimmy Greco, Tommy Olivito, Neil Hamilton and Al. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cathy Summers Henderson; three sons Trevor Henderson of Monongah, Nathan Haney of Monongah and Luke Haney and his wife Stephanie of Worthington; his daughter Josie Henderson of Fairmont; one brother Jeff Henderson and his wife Robin of Florida their children Britt and Shelby; eight grandchildren Dalaynie, Duke, Ellyson, Ethan, Abby, Audrey, Isabella, and Fenix Alan. They all lovingly referred to Alan as “Grandfather Sir”, later shorted to “Sir”. He is also survived by an additional niece Shy Simmons and her husband Lonnie and their children Tecumseh and Tetinseh; his sister-in-law Sheila Smith; mother-in-law Barbara Summers, and stepmother Anne Henderson. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother Tom Henderson; his father-in-law Bill Summers and a brother-in-law Jim Smith. In keeping with Alan’s wishes he will be cremated; Carpenter and Ford Funeral is honored to carry out those wishes. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. with Bishop William Drennen and Bruce Hunter, officiating. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

