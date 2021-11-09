Tammy Sue Howard, 52, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Davis Medical Center, following a short illness.

Tammy was born on Saturday, June 7, 1969, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Vance M. Howard and Verbena G. Tschantz.

Left to cherish her memory are three children, Albert Spiva and companion Laura, Amanda Spiva and companion Steven, and Nika Spiva, all of Elkins, 10 grandchildren, Timothy Spiva III and Bryan Nelson, whom she was raising, Selena Spiva, Kiara Miller, Aiden “her peanut” Taylor, Grayson, Levi, Leeland, Leigha, Abrhyanna, three sisters, Sue Scott and husband Milton, Janet Phillips and husband Greg, Lisa Hinchman and husband Benny, four brothers, Rickey, Doug, Steve, and Nelson Howard, one sister-in-law Alrene Howard, many nieces Kristy Oral and Ginny Wratsford and nephews, also the father of her children Timothy Spiva I.

Preceding her in death besides her parents were one son, Timothy Spiva II, three brothers, Tom, Boyd, and James Allen Howard, one sister, Mary Jane Howard.

Tammy was a CNA before becoming disabled. She loved her children and grandchildren.

Tammy’s request for cremation was honored.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Tammy Sue Howard. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.