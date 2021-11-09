Tucker County schools at record-high COVID levels

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Quarantine numbers in Tucker County schools are the highest the school district has ever seen.

Starting Monday morning, a mask mandate will be in effect for all students and staff.

school officials are reporting 83 active quarantines among students.

There are nine active cases among students, one among employees, and two active outbreaks.

A mask will need to be worn inside the school buildings and on the buses until the mandate is lifted.

Tucker county is still green on the county alert map.

