Advertisement

Tucker County schools at record-high COVID levels

Officials are taking actions
School officials are reporting 83 active cases
School officials are reporting 83 active cases(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Quarantine numbers in Tucker County schools are the highest the school district has ever seen.

Starting Monday morning, a mask mandate will be in effect for all students and staff.

school officials are reporting 83 active quarantines among students.

There are nine active cases among students, one among employees, and two active outbreaks.

A mask will need to be worn inside the school buildings and on the buses until the mandate is lifted.

Tucker county is still green on the county alert map.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
State police: Child killed in three vehicle crash on I-77
Emergency jet landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Jet makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Former camp superintendent to appear in Mon. Co. court Monday

Latest News

Mobile home engulfed in flames
Allegedly vacant Clarksburg mobile home becomes “fully engulfed” in flames
The Bridgeport Cemetery invites local youth to come out and place flags for Veterans Day.
Bridgeport Youth Football and Cheerleading honor veterans
Family reacts to Corney sentencing
Family reacts to Corney sentencing
Michael Corney sentenced to 40 years imprisonment.
ONLY ON 5 NEWS: Michael Corney sentenced in 2020 shooting, victim’s family react