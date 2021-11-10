Advertisement

For 14 Mohigan seniors, the State Title was the perfect ending

Morgantown boys claimed the Class AAA Soccer State Championship on Saturday
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown boys’ soccer team came home from Beckley as State Champions, but for 14 players on the team, the win was much more than that.

The Mohigans have 14 seniors who put on the red and blue for the last time on the soccer field on Saturday, and for them, it was the perfect ending.

Morgantown defeated Washington 2-0 for the Class AAA title, the only team in the state finals to win in regulation.

