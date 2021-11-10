VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on I-79 Southbound has left the two right lanes closed.

The accident occurred Southbound on I-79 near mile marker 119.

The accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The were at least three cars involved in the accident.

One person has been transported to the hospital, according to the 911 Center.

