Advertisement

VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed

An accident on I-79 Southbound has left the two right lanes closed.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on I-79 Southbound has left the two right lanes closed.

The accident occurred Southbound on I-79 near mile marker 119.

The accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The were at least three cars involved in the accident.

One person has been transported to the hospital, according to the 911 Center.

5News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value
For years the Mountain Region Drug Task Force has been working to take down drug trafficking...
The Mountain Region Drug Task Force makes 42 arrests in one day
Mobile home engulfed in flames
Clarksburg mobile home engulfed in flames
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck that may have been involved in a crime at Home Depot.
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck possibly involved in crime
Brandon Hunt
Harrison County man arrested on domestic violence, arson charges

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Doddridge County road closure extended
Crash on I-79 mile marker 119
West Virginia program lets hunters help feed people in need
Stephanie Jones
Fairmont woman arrested on child neglect charges