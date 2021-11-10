BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Arthur Raymond “Big Arty” Aspy, III, 56, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.He was born in Phoenix, AZ on September 6, 1965, a son of the late Arthur R. Aspy, II and Suellen Mackey Roach.Surviving are three sons, Arthur R. “Arty” Aspy IV and his fiancé Brandon Gregory of Morgantown, Edward Blaine “Eddie” Aspy and his wife Ashley of West Milford and Michael A. Aspy of Morgantown; the mother of his children, Brenda Aspy; five grandchildren, Landon, Emma, Noah, Eian and Madilyn; one brother, Roy Roach of AZ; and one sister, Cynthia Aguayo.He was also preceded in death by one sister, Julianne Keesucker.Mr. Aspy was a foreman with Precision Coil for 15 years. He was an all-around handyman and loved to cook and paint. Big Artie was a prankster and was a big kid at heart.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Aspy will be cremated following the visitation.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.