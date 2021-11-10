Bearcats returning to the playoffs for first time in a decade

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton has not made it to the postseason since 2011... but that ends in 2021.

The No. 11 Bearcats return to the playoffs this Friday against No. 6 North Marion, a team head coach Rich Bord said Grafton will have to slow down defensively to maintain control.

Confidence has grown since the matchups against South Harrison and Liberty earlier in the season, something that has aided in the improvement of the team.

Grafton takes the field in Rachel against the Huskies Fri., Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

