Bulldogs working to live up to expectations in fifth-straight playoff appearance

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Bulldogs are in the postseason for the fifth-straight year, something head coach Bobby Burnside said is now “kind of an expectation and a goal.”

This team is set apart from past years in how they handle adversity and come together as brothers. With how well they’ve been doing that this season, Burnside isn’t surprised with this outcome.

No. 2 Doddridge County hosts No. 15 Midland Trail Fri., Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

