BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles William “Charlie” Clevenger, 94, of Brushy Fork Community, Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 9, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Nutter Fort on April 14, 1927, the only son of the late Lester S. and Mary E. Clevenger.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Brown Clevenger, on February 28, 2015.He is survived by his son, William L. Clevenger and his wife Candi of Decatur, IL; and Mary Marie Tucker and her husband Doug of Grafton; his grandchildren, Melissa LePlatt and her husband Eric; Adrienne Tucker; Scott Clevenger and his wife Lindy; Jonathan Clevenger; Stephen Clevenger and his wife Monica; Michael Clevenger and his fiancée Maggie Curlin; his great-grandchildren, Andrew LePlatt and his wife Julie; Patton LePlatt; Sheridan LePlatt; Asher LePlatt; Griffin LePlatt; Madelyn Tucker; Brooks Tucker; Molly Tucker; Charley Clevenger; Louis Clevenger; and Lily Clevenger; and his Trinity Community neighbors and friends.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Tucker.Charlie was a 1946 of Bridgeport High School, and served as a member of the SeaBees, United States Navy, during World War II. He retired from Rish Equipment Company with 37 years of service. After his retirement from Rish, Charlie devoted his time to farming.He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, having served as a Trustee. He was a 50-year member of Late Lodge # 63 AF & AM; Scottish Rite, and Nemesis Shriners.In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Trinity Cemetery, c/o Anne Martin, 2869 Brushy Fork Road, Bridgeport, WV 26330.Condolences to the Clevenger Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Saturday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021, with Reverend Gary Reed presiding. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

