Corrections Officer arrested on delivery of contraband into jail

A Randolph County man was arrested Tuesday on delivery of contraband charges into the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail.
Homer Howell
Homer Howell(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested Tuesday on delivery of contraband charges into the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail.

Homer Howell, 39, was arrested for delivering controlled substances into the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail to an inmate, according to a criminal complaint.

Howell allegedly took drugs and electronics into the jail when on breaks between April and July 18, 2021 in exchange for money from the inmate’s parent.

The criminal complaint says Howell received $1,000 to $2,000 per package and $8,000 to $10,000 overall for all of the things taken into the jail.

