Davis and Elkins College full ride scholarship deadline is Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The deadline to apply for the Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship is less than a week away.

You have until Monday to apply for the scholarship.

The scholarship is a four-year full ride to Davis & Elkins College.

Members of the West Virginia High School Class of 2022 statewide who have earned a 3.25 GPA are eligible.

D&E administrators are excited to choose the winner.

“I think asking West Virginia high school graduates how they would pay it forward for their own state and for the good and the future of all of West Virginia is just really heartwarming and enlightening on so many levels,” says Rosemary Thomas, Executive Vice-President of Davis & Elkins College.

Again, the deadline is Monday.

