Doddridge County road closure extended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scheduled road closure in Doddridge County has been extended.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on Doddridge County Route 52, also known as Sugar Run Road, from the intersection of County Routes 52, 19, and 19/11 south to mile post 2.70.

The road will be closed from Friday, November 12 to Friday, November 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving.

The alternate route drivers can use is County Route 19, also known as Taylor Drain Road.

The road closure was originally scheduled to run from Friday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 17.

