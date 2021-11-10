Fairmont woman arrested on child neglect charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman was arrested Tuesday on child neglect charges.

Stephanie Jones, 33, of Fairmont, was arrested Tuesday evening on child neglect charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they were dispatched Monday to Jones’s home in regards to a domestic issue involving a firearm between Jones and her boyfriend.

A juvenile allegedly left the home and contacted officers after sneaking out of the window in fear of the incident.

Officers say they decided to perform a safety check at the home when they seen Jones visibly shaking on the scene.

Upon entering the home, officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia, including pieces of foil with burn marks, hypodermic needles, packaging materials, digital scales with powdered residue, materials that appeared to be used to cut controlled substances, and a safe with the door completely ripped off the hinges located in throughout the home.

Officers say they determined that two of the bedrooms that had drug paraphernalia in them belonged to two of Jones’s children.

The criminal complaint says Child Protective Services went to the home Tuesday and took custody of two of the children that were at the home at the time.

