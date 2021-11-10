Advertisement

Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value
Mobile home engulfed in flames
Clarksburg mobile home engulfed in flames
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck that may have been involved in a crime at Home Depot.
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck possibly involved in crime
For years the Mountain Region Drug Task Force has been working to take down drug trafficking...
The Mountain Region Drug Task Force makes 42 arrests in one day
Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

Latest News

Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the...
George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot
This Circle K gas station shows gas prices per gallon in downtown Montgomery, Ala.
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990