Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was another nice day, with highs in the upper-60s and partly sunny skies. This morning brought clouds and a weak shower, as a weak front pushed into NCWV. By the afternoon, however, the clouds will break up, so we will see mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Heading into tonight, clouds roll back in from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, this afternoon will be a nice one. Tomorrow afternoon will start out dry but mostly cloudy, with the clouds coming from a cold front out west. We stay dry during the afternoon, with breezy south winds of 10-15 mph and highs in the upper-60s. In short, the afternoon will be cloudy but okay. After 8 PM, the cold front pushes into NCWV, bringing plenty of rain showers and gusty winds up to 30 mph in the area. The rain showers last until before 5 AM on Friday, bringing about 0.5 inches of rain to most of NCWV. It’s not much, but it does mean we’ll see a slick night commute tomorrow night. By Friday afternoon, we’ll dry out and see mostly clear skies, but temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Over the weekend, a cool air mass will keep highs in the mid-40s. Combined with weak disturbances behind the low-pressure system, expect mostly cloudy skies and light rain/snow mix in the lowlands and light mountain snow showers on Saturday and early next week. By the end of Monday, we could see around 2 to 3″ of snow in the mountains, due to the weak systems pushing in. It isn’t much, but it’s still something to plan for. In short, today will be the last day of nice conditions, before we see rain, clouds and cooling temperatures at the end of the week.

Today: We start with mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, i.e. a mix of Sun and clouds. So we will see some sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, a nice day, with the only interruption coming from clouds. High: 66.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 46.

Thursday: We start with mostly cloudy skies, with breezy southerly winds of 10-15 mph keeping temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s (much warmer than average for this time of year). So we start the afternoon breezy and cloudy, but warm. By 8 PM, rain showers start pushing into NCWV, some of which could be on the heavier side. Winds will also be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible, and the rain lasts until the early-morning hours, at about 3 AM. Expect about 0.5 inches of rain in some areas by that time, leading to slick spots on some roads overnight. In short, we start the day on a nice note, but by nightfall, expect rain. High: 72.

Friday: The rain leaves after 3 AM, leaving behind clouds in the morning. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will be in the more-seasonable upper-50s. Breezy SW winds of 10-15 mph will make those temperatures feel cooler. In short, expect a much cooler day compared to the past few days. High: 58.

