Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! We started the day off cloudy and for some of us we got a few light sprinkles in the early morning, but by late morning most of those clouds gave way to clear skies and well above average temperatures. We have a nice night in store and for most of Veterans Day tomorrow, we’ll see a beautiful day. Temperatures again around the region will be into the lower 70′s. But then tomorrow evening, we’ll see a cold front move through our area that will bring us showers any time after 7 pm through Friday morning. With this front, we’ll also see winds gusting up to 25 mph in the lowlands and up to 35 mph in the higher elevations. Rainfall accumulations with this front will range from ½-3/4″. Once the front moves through Friday will clear up nicely, but we’ll definitely feel the fresher airmass and our temperatures will only hit the upper 50′s. Saturday will remind us that we’re in November, and as those temperatures continue to drop, another shot of precipitation will make its way into our area, starting in the morning, but ending early afternoon. Expect rain in the lowlands, and from 1-2″ of snow in the higher elevations. But that’s not the end of the snow for this forecast. After a cooler, but nicer day on Sunday, Monday will be our next chance of precipitation, but this time a much larger area will be susceptible to seeing the white stuff.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late: High 72

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 59

Saturday: Rain, possibly rain/snow mix: High 43

