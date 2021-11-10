Advertisement

Lincoln football with a chance to make program history

Cougars have won only one playoff game ever
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln football has come away from the regular season with an 8-2 record, and elevated confidence about themselves.

The Cougars’ team holds the most depth head coach Rob Hawkins has seen, and is a group of guys that is primed for this time of the year.

No. 4 Lincoln will host No. 13 Frankfort this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

