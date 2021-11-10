North Marion hosting first playoff game in two decades

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The Huskies are set to host their first postseason game in two decades, something head coach Daran Hays could not be more excited about.

North Marion overcame adversity earlier this season, pushing through COVID-19 setbacks and winning every game since returning from quarantine.

They’ve been able to establish the ground game and improve upon covering kicks, something that will help them in week one of the playoffs.

No. 6 North Marion hosts No. 11 Grafton Fri. Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

