Ordinance to make clear what type of vehicles will be approved for street use in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - ATV use within city limits was a debate that’s been going on for months. They are currently illegal on city streets.

Elkins city council voted against a proposed ordinance that would have allowed ATVs to drive on city streets earlier this year.

Elkins resident Matt Ogden owns an ATVs and he’s pretty revved up after the rules and ordinance meeting.

“I’m surprised with how it went,” said Ogden.

He’d like to see ATVs be allowed on city streets. Ogden brought his to show the committee.

“After letting the council members come out take a look at it, take them around the block and I think they got a better understanding and perspective of what they are, what they sound like and the safety features that they have,” said Ogden.

Committee chair Nanci Bross-Fregonara says the city attorney will propose an ordinance making it clear as to what type of vehicles will be approved.

“We will also have to make sure that our noise ordinance, the current one that we have in place, will include the modifications of these type of vehicles will not be allowed,” said Bross-Fregonara.

She says one major concern from residents was noise.

“Because we are very cognizant of the fact that many people came out when we were first discussing this issue,” said Bross-Fregonara.

After reviewing the noise levels of Ogden’s ATV, for Ogden, it’s steering into the right direction.

“...and it appears like they’re going to hopefully pass it or at least allow them for now but, we’ll see how it goes,” said Ogden.

At next month’s meeting, Bross-Fregonara says the committee will be looking at that proposed ordinance and make a decision then.

“We’re happy to see this go forward in some direction.”

