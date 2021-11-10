Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Bentley

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meet Bentley the lemon beagle!

Bentley is an absolute sweetie that loves being with his person and giving kisses!

He is approximately 3-4 years old.

He is neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped, flea treated, and wormed.

He gets along with all the other dogs at the foster home, but he does not like cats.

A fenced in yard will be required because he does not like to potty on a leash.

Like most beagles in the last few years that have been fostered, he tested positive for Lyme disease and is being treated accordingly.

He does great as long as he is let out often and crated when nobody is home.

If you think you want to give this sweet boy his furever home, please fill out the application here: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

His adoption fee is $150.00, and he is being fostered in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

