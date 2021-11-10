BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard “Rich” Dale Knotts, of Meadland Community, passed away Tuesday morning on his 83rd birthday, November 9, 2021, in the Bridgeport Health Care Center. He was born in Grafton on November 9, 1938, a son of the late William C. And Evelyn Ruth (Poe) Knotts.He is survived by his children, Kandice Knotts-Harris and her husband Clea of Bridgeport, and Kevin Knotts and his wife Kimberly; three grandchildren, Jared Knotts and his wife Laurel, Kameron Knotts, and Kacey Knotts; a great-grandson, Jacob Knotts, all of Meadland Community; and his former wife, Peggy Currey Knotts of Clarksburg. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kendra Knotts.Richard was a graduate of Grafton High School, Class of 1956. He worked as a land and lease man in the oil and gas field, retiring from EQT. He also loved farming. He was a 32nd Degree and 50-year member of Yates Lodge No. 163 A.F. & A.M. Flemington, where he served as Secretary/Treasurer for many years. He also held membership in the Osiris Temple and Shriners. He was a member of Blueville United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich’s memory are requested to be made to a charity of your choice.Condolences to the Knotts Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Woodsdale Cemetery with Pastor Orville Wright presiding.

