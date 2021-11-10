Three Morgantown area athletes ink on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and University provided the action in the area on National Signing Day.

Two athletes from University and one from Morgantown signed to collegiate athletics.

University’s Josh Edwards signed to compete with the University of Oregon’s cross country and track & field programs.

The Hawks’ Charlie Walker will attend Lake Erie College and compete for the Storm’s men’s soccer team.

Morgantown’s Michaela August signed to play women’s soccer at Gannon University in Erie, Pa.

