Trinity football clinches playoff spot for first time in program history

No. 10 Trinity to travel to No. 7 James Monroe
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - This is only the third year of existence for the Trinity Christian football program.

Even so, the Warriors’ talent has lead them to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Their efforts this season have been lead by Levi Teets and Kyle Knight, who have both played pivotal roles in the Warriors success.

No. 7 Trinity will travel to No. 7 James Monroe this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

