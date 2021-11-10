Advertisement

United Way Wednesday, November 10, 2021 - “Stuff The Bus”

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties had some events in the pipeline over the holidays.

The first plan was to host “Stuff The Bus” in Doddridge County, where they collect toys to donate to children in Doddridge County. They were to have more information on it soon.

“All of these toys will be given to children,” Brad Riffee, of United Way, explained, ”so they can have a wonderful Christmas in Doddridge County.”

Another event that was to be hosted was a Dine and Donate, where every Friday in November, patrons could go Mr. Taco and, if they dined in or ordered carryout, a portion of their purchase would go to United Way and its partners. Honey Baked Ham also partnered with United Way, with a portion of purchases going to United Way between November and the end of the year.

Riffee also announced that, between December and March, United Way was partnering with the First United Methodist Church for a winter shelter, so that those who are homeless could have a place to go to.

Those who wanted to help out, such as finding a place to donate clothes for the winter shelter program, or who wanted to volunteer, could call 304-624-6337 or visit the website.

