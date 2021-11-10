WVU basketball wins over Oakland 60-53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball was abck on the hardwood in the Coliseum tonight against the Oakland Golden Grizzles.

The young Mountaineer team has a lot of work today, but under the leadership of several senior team members, the gold and blue pulled the lead in the first 20-18, and stayed on top through the end.

The gold and blue will be back in action in a backyard brawl against Pitt this Friday at 8:30 p.m.

