Advertisement

WVU basketball wins over Oakland 60-53

“Country Roads” was cued in season opener
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball was abck on the hardwood in the Coliseum tonight against the Oakland Golden Grizzles.

The young Mountaineer team has a lot of work today, but under the leadership of several senior team members, the gold and blue pulled the lead in the first 20-18, and stayed on top through the end.

The gold and blue will be back in action in a backyard brawl against Pitt this Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value
Mobile home engulfed in flames
Clarksburg mobile home engulfed in flames
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck that may have been involved in a crime at Home Depot.
Bridgeport PD needs help identifying truck possibly involved in crime
Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Clarksburg house fire
Resident safe after house fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

Lincoln football with a chance to make history
Lincoln football with a chance to make program history
Trinity clinches playoff spot for the first time
Trinity football clinches playoff spot for first time in program history
Morgantown's 14 soccer seniors got the perfect ending to the season
For 14 Mohigan seniors, the State Title was the perfect ending
Violet Sickles
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Violet Sickles