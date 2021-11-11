Advertisement

9-year-old girl walks to raise money for WV veterans in need

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Just inside the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Thursday, 9-year-old Morgan Lambernedis was applauded for walking, but there was a purpose behind every step.

“Morgan has made a huge impact in our organization today,” Barbara Forsha, the medical center’s executive director said.

She walked to raise money for Veterans throughout West Virginia.

“She was really worried about what happened in the evacuation in Afghanistan and what we could do to help,” Morgan’s mother, Jennifer Lambernedis said. “We just offered her like a dollar a mile and it grew into this huge project.”

With large donations coming in from the community, Morgan was able to exceed what she thought she’d raise.

“We raised over $2,000,” Morgan said.

With that amount, it kept Morgan on her feet. She walked 31 miles throughout the month of September and was able to purchase 41 jackets, 51 hats and gloves and hundreds of personal hygiene items. All to go to veteran in need.

“Veterans are the ones that sacrifice their lives for us and we need to help them,” Morgan said.

“I’m thankful, I’m proud,” Jennifer said. “She honored her grandfather, and our other family members. Our hope is that this small gesture from our daughter, will inspire other people to do the same.”

Morgan hopes to walk and raise money again next year.

