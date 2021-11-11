AG Morrisey nets conviction, restitution in Medicaid fraud, nursing home theft cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that investigations completed by his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit have successfully resulted in criminal convictions of two individuals, the first for committing Medicaid fraud and the second for stealing from an elderly nursing home resident.

The first conviction is for Jessica Palmer, 40, of Wayne, who pleaded guilty to fraudulently submitting forged claims and was paid for non-emergency medical transportation services that she did not actually provide for two children.

Attorney General Morrisey says Palmer falsely claimed she had transported the minors for medical treatment requiring chemotherapy, although neither child actually had cancer.

Palmer pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud was sentenced to four years’ probation plus the payment of full restitution in the amount of $7,520.

The second conviction is for Brittany Counts, 27, of Charleston, who pleaded guilty to one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Attorney General Morrisey says Counts, a bookkeeper at a Kanawha County nursing home, stole funds from an 83-year-old resident at the nursing home totaling $1,238.04.

Investigators say they were able to identify the dates and amounts Counts stole from the resident through online transactions using the resident’s bank account number.

Counts was sentenced to pay a fine, court costs, and full restitution.

“Whether it’s stealing from our state’s Medicaid dollars or from the elderly, these are especially heinous crimes that only pad the pocket of thieves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will vigorously pursue such criminals each and every time they are discovered.”

