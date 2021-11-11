Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
David Lee Messenger, 75, of Jane Lew, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Dave was born in Weston on January 13, 1946, a son of the late Lawrence Leo Messenger and Audrey Gladys Rogers Messenger. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded by two brothers: Thomas O. Messenger and Henry A. Messenger; one sister, Flora A. Turner; one brother-in-law, Denver R. Turner; and one nephew, David A. Messenger.

Surviving Dave are two nieces: Kim Brown and husband, Boone, of Jane Lew, and Pam Starling of Niceville, FL; two nephews: Toby Messenger of Virginia Beach, VA, and Harold Messenger and wife, Crystal, of Lester, WV; several great nieces, nephews, and cousins; and one sister-in-law, Judith Messenger of Jane Lew.

Dave spent the majority of his career as a surveyor for the West Virginia Department of Highways and retired after several years. He loved caring for his family farm and the freedom to hunt upon his land. The privacy and seclusion of his farm was something Dave always treasured.

Family and friends will gather for Graveside Services at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 Us Hwy 19 N in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Interment will follow.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Lee Messenger. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

