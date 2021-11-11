Advertisement

Gov. Justice, Senators Capito and Manchin celebrate U.S. Route 35 grand opening

Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin celebrated the grand opening of U.S. Route 35 on Thursday.
Gov. Jim Justice, local, state, and federal officials attend official ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Gov. Jim Justice, local, state, and federal officials attend official ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the final section of U.S. 35.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin celebrated the grand opening of the completion of U.S. Route 35 on Thursday.

The U.S. Route 35 project was kicked off by Gov. Justice in 2019 as part of the Roads to Prosperity program.

This project allows travelers to drive on a four-lane road for 37 consecutive miles beginning at the Interstate 64 exit at Scott Depot and continuing straight through to Point Pleasant and the Ohio state line.

Completion of the massive project was made possible through Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program. The program, addressing roads and bridges all over the Mountain State, is the most aggressive highway construction program in West Virginia history.

The completion of U.S. Route 35 has been one of Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s priorities for years.

“Route 35 has been a major infrastructure priority for me since I was first elected to the House of Representatives, so I’m elated to see it finally come to completion today,” Senator Capito said. “This project is the culmination of years of federal, state, and local teamwork.”

The final 14.6-mile section of US Route 35 cost approximately $257 million.

The project included 10 new bridges and a new interchange where US Route 35 meets WV 869 and required a completely new alignment for the highway.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homer Howell
Corrections Officer arrested on delivery of contraband into jail
I-79 S crash near mile marker 119
VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed
For years the Mountain Region Drug Task Force has been working to take down drug trafficking...
The Mountain Region Drug Task Force makes 42 arrests in one day
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Stephanie Jones
Fairmont woman arrested on child neglect charges

Latest News

An example of a Trulieve retail dispensary. Courtesy photo.
Medical cannabis dispensaries set to open in Morgantown and Weston
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign
AG Morrisey nets conviction, restitution in Medicaid fraud, nursing home theft cases
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
Wrong COVID dosage prompts WVa county official to resign