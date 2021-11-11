Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The afternoon starts out mostly cloudy but warm, before we see rain showers and gusty winds as a strong cold front moves in. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, although we could see a few breaks in the clouds. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 30 mph in some spots. Temperatures will be in the low-70s in some areas. Overall, this afternoon will be warm. The nice weather ends during the mid-evening hours, as the cold front moves in from the west. Rain showers start moving into NCWV around 9 to 10 PM, and the rain showers stick around until 4 AM in some areas. We’ll likely see about 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain in some areas. That isn’t much, but it could lead to slick spots on some roads overnight. Combined with gusts over 30 mph in some areas, which could cause issues with weak tree branches, and it will be a bit of a problematic night. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, thanks to the winds and rain. Overall, expect a dreary night. By tomorrow afternoon, however, the dreary weather goes away, and skies will clear out, so expect sunny conditions. Winds will be breezy, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a cool but nice afternoon. On Saturday, the back end of the system brings light rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains during the morning. This results in up to 2″ of snow in some mountainous areas, so you may want to plan for some when driving. Other than that, the weekend will mostly be calm and chilly, with highs in the 40s. Early next week, another system brings more rain/snow mix and even snow to NCWV. In short, after this afternoon, much cooler weather, in-line with late-fall, will come into NCWV, along with some frozen precipitation.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, so don’t expect much sunshine. Still, barring an isolated shower, we stay dry. Winds will come from the SSE at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph in some areas. Temperatures will be in the low-70s, much warmer than average for this time of year. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 72.

Tonight: Rain showers push in after 9 PM, and we’ll see periods of rain throughout the night, up until 4 AM. Some mountain drizzle possible after the rain leaves. Winds will be gusty, coming from the SSW at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in some locations (some mountain areas could see higher gusts). Temperatures will be chilly, in the low-40s. Up to 0.5 inches of rain is possible in some areas. Overall, expect a dreary night. Low: 44.

Friday: Clouds break up by late-morning, resulting in sunny skies during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the High: 59.

Saturday: In the morning, we might see light rain showers in the lowlands (about 0.1 inches at most), and snow showers in the mountains (about 2 inches of snow at most). By the afternoon, we should dry out, leading to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, and winds will be breezy, making those temperatures feel cooler. Overall, expect a dreary morning and chilly afternoon. High: 42.

