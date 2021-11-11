Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Longhorn Steakhouse is coming to Clarksburg.

The chain restaurant will move into the old Eat‘n Park building off of Route 50.

Our media partners at Connect Bridgeport are reporting Clarksburg mayor Jimmy Marino says he does not know this timeline of construction or completion date.

Marino does say that it should be known when paperwork is complete and a building permit is filed.

The nearest Longhorn is in Morgantown.

