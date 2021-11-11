Advertisement

Longhorn Steakhouse coming to Clarksburg

A Longhorn Steakhouse is coming to Clarksburg.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Longhorn Steakhouse is coming to Clarksburg.

The chain restaurant will move into the old Eat‘n Park building off of Route 50.

Our media partners at Connect Bridgeport are reporting Clarksburg mayor Jimmy Marino says he does not know this timeline of construction or completion date.

Marino does say that it should be known when paperwork is complete and a building permit is filed.

The nearest Longhorn is in Morgantown.

