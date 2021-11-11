Advertisement

Medical cannabis dispensaries set to open in Morgantown and Weston

An example of a Trulieve retail dispensary. Courtesy photo.
An example of a Trulieve retail dispensary. Courtesy photo.(Trulieve)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians with a valid medical cannabis card will soon be able to purchase medical cannabis in Morgantown and Weston.

Trulieve’s retail dispensary will be opening two locations, the first of which will open Friday in Morgantown at 1397 Earl Core Road.

The second location will open Monday in Weston at 137 Staunton Drive.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve’s, spoke on Thursday about the medical cannabis industry and the company’s operation in West Virginia.

“We really see significant opportunities to engage with new patient communities, and we’re always looking for places where we can redefine what cannabis experiences can look like throughout a state,” Rivers said, adding that Trulieve was encouraged that there was such a willingness across all segments in West Virginia to accept medical cannabis.

Rivers said that including Morgantown and Weston, Trulieve has nine licenses for retail dispensaries and hopes to open the other seven storefronts within the next year.

Until hiring and training is complete, the Morgantown location will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Weston location will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The final plan is to operate the locations seven days a week.

Currently, the Trulieve dispensaries will offer flower and oil products.

Patients can walk-in but home delivery is not available.

Anyone with questions can visit their website by clicking here.

