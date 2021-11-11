Advertisement

Monongalia and Taylor counties begin administering the children’s dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

A vial of Pfizer vaccination awaits kids
A vial of Pfizer vaccination awaits kids(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few weeks after the FDA approved the children’s dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds, counties in our area started administering these shots.

Dr. Lee Smith with the Monongalia County Health Department said they had already vaccinated hundreds.

Smith shared that research showed that younger people were more affected by the virus than before.

“In 2021, COVID is a disease of both of the elderly and children. As well, particularly anyone who is unvaccinated,” he explained.

The county has held special clinics for the younger children with things to do while getting vaccinated.

“It is a production, and you have to have a lot of these things. Whereas adults, you get them all in cue and march them right through kids take a little bit more interaction,” Smith said.

He also advised parents to schedule their child’s vaccine appointment using the health department’s website.

Meanwhile, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, Annie Kennedy, said they have been administering the children’s dose since November 4.

“Before we even got in the door, there were people already out here waiting. There were a lot of parents and children out in the parking lot. We actually had some sitting in the lobby,” Kennedy said.

She added that things went smoothly.

“The children that we have vaccinated are very good. We did seven child vaccines on Saturday, and every single one of them were rockstars,” Kennedy said.

Any Taylor County resident could get their vaccine at the health department anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. In addition to those hours, they stay until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays as well.

Over time both departments planned to continue holding more opportunities for kids to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Justice: 6 months from your last dose, COVID-19 vaccine has no value
For years the Mountain Region Drug Task Force has been working to take down drug trafficking...
The Mountain Region Drug Task Force makes 42 arrests in one day
Homer Howell
Corrections Officer arrested on delivery of contraband into jail
I-79 S crash near mile marker 119
VIDEO: Accident on I-79 leaves 2 lanes closed
Mobile home engulfed in flames
Clarksburg mobile home engulfed in flames

Latest News

Ordinance to make clear what type of vehicles will be approved for street use in Elkins.
Ordinance to make clear what type of vehicles will be approved for street use in Elkins
Morgantown learning academy
Morgantown Learning Academy rewarded for being one of the highest vaccinated schools in the state
Morgantown learning academy
Morgantown learning academy high vax rate
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Nov 10, 2021