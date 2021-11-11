Monongalia and Taylor counties begin administering the children’s dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few weeks after the FDA approved the children’s dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds, counties in our area started administering these shots.

Dr. Lee Smith with the Monongalia County Health Department said they had already vaccinated hundreds.

Smith shared that research showed that younger people were more affected by the virus than before.

“In 2021, COVID is a disease of both of the elderly and children. As well, particularly anyone who is unvaccinated,” he explained.

The county has held special clinics for the younger children with things to do while getting vaccinated.

“It is a production, and you have to have a lot of these things. Whereas adults, you get them all in cue and march them right through kids take a little bit more interaction,” Smith said.

He also advised parents to schedule their child’s vaccine appointment using the health department’s website.

Meanwhile, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, Annie Kennedy, said they have been administering the children’s dose since November 4.

“Before we even got in the door, there were people already out here waiting. There were a lot of parents and children out in the parking lot. We actually had some sitting in the lobby,” Kennedy said.

She added that things went smoothly.

“The children that we have vaccinated are very good. We did seven child vaccines on Saturday, and every single one of them were rockstars,” Kennedy said.

Any Taylor County resident could get their vaccine at the health department anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. In addition to those hours, they stay until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays as well.

Over time both departments planned to continue holding more opportunities for kids to get vaccinated.

