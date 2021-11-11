Advertisement

Morgantown Learning Academy rewarded for being one of the highest vaccinated schools in the state

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As schools continue to see covid outbreaks, the governor recently visited four middle schools across the state that have all been able to breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s because they’ve achieved some of the highest vaccination rates amongst 77 other middle schools in West Virginia.

One of them is in the North Central region. It’s Morgantown Learning Academy, a private school that has just over 90 students and around 30 faculty and staff members, and although they are a small school, they won big.

“Our student body and our families are tickled. Our hard work in that capacity has literally paid off for us,” the director, Eve Ward said.

The school is now $50,000 richer, and it’s thanks to their push to get people vaccinated. Ward said they really didn’t have to push too hard.

“We got lots of phone calls saying, ‘we’re going to pick up our child and go, we’re getting vaccinated today,’ and then kids come back saying, ‘yay, I got vaccinated.’ So it’s good to see that they take it seriously as well,” Ward said.

Now one hundred percent of the academy’s faculty, volunteers and eligible students have all gotten the shot, and the race to get those ages 5-11 vaccinated is on.

Not all school in our area can say the same. Tucker County stated that their quarantine numbers are the highest they’ve ever seen after 2 outbreaks and a total of 10 active cases amongst students and employees.

Which is why teachers at the academy say it’s been a relief to know those on campus are vaccinated.

“I’m going to be able to feel a little more free to let them to be closer together to do stations and do reading together,” second grade teacher, Carrie McMillen said.

“Getting kids vaccinated is just another step toward getting back to as normal of a situation as we can,” Paula Taylor, an upper elementary teacher at MLA said.

Vaccinations has been a task Ward said isn’t easy for any school to tackle, but by having one goal in mind, it gets everyone through it.

“Respect one another enough to get vaccinated and do your part to help bring this to an end,” Ward said.

MLA plans to bring back end-of-year events that were canceled last year due to the pandemic with the prize money they received.

