Opal Marie Moon, 72, of Weston passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

She was born in Weston on March 23, 1949, a daughter of the late Clarence Lee Curtis and Olive Lee Fisher Curtis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Moore; two siblings: Ed Curtis and Effie Lou Stutler; one infant brother; and one grandchild, Latosha Hubbs.

Forever remembering Opal’s kind and supportive nature are one daughter, Vickie Moore and husband, Glen, of Roanoke; three grandchildren: Melanie Myers, David Lee Goldsmith, Jr., and James Hibbs; three great-grandchildren: Gage, Faith, and Olivia; three siblings: Gene Curtis and wife, Patty, of Roanoke, Thelma Settles and husband, Johnny, of Copley, and Wilma Riddle and companion, Fletcher Ables, of Roanoke; life-long friend, Sissy Billings; close friend, Pamela Kelley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Opal worked as a housekeeper at the Weston State Hospital and later at the Plantation Inn. She attended Haleville Union Mission Church in Weston. Opal enjoyed buying Paparazzi jewelry and spending time with her four-legged friend, Chloe. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family and they will miss her dearly.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021. Funeral Services will follow at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Following services, Opal’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

