Secretary of State Mac Warner presents a “Welcome Home” proclamation to Weston firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Secretary of State Mac Warner joined family, friends, and firefighters in Weston today to welcome home a native son.

William “Bill” Woofter was born in Clarksburg, but he was raised and attended school in Lewis County.

Just like his father and grandfather, Bill was attracted to the volunteer fire department at a very young age.

Woofter had a combined 33-year career in the military and in the fire service in New York.

During his time in New York, Woofter was active in community fire service at Fort Drum and neighboring communities.

Until just recently, he served as Chief of the Three Mile Bay Volunteer Fire Department in Three Mile Bay, NY.

In April, Bill retired back to Lewis County in Weston.

And of course, he signed back up to be a volunteer member of the Weston Fire Department.

Justin Borequinn, current Chief of Three Mile Bay Fire Department, and firefighter Allen Dingman traveled 12 hours to join current Weston firefighters and local officials to congratulate Woofter on his retirement and to present him with a token of the Department’s appreciation.

Woofter is the third generation of his family to be active in the Weston Fire Department.

