Brush fire in Nicholas County covered 15 acres

A large brush fire near Summersville Lake spread across 15 acres at its peak, according to the Summersville Fire Department.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A large brush fire near Summersville Lake spread across 15 acres at its peak, according to the Summersville Fire Department.

The fire started around 7PM Monday evening. It appears to have started along a nearby highway and spread from there.

There is no word on the cause.

There was no property damage, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now out, but crews remain on the scene investigating.

