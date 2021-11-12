Brush fire spread across 15 to 20 acres in Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire off Pricketts Creek Road in Marion County has spread through 15 to 20 acres of brush.

The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department states the fire was put out by 9:30pm Monday night.

No word yet on when or how the fire started, or if there are any injuries.

Stick with 5 News online and on-air as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.