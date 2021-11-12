Brush fire spread across 15 to 20 acres in Marion County
A fire off Pricketts Creek Road has spread through 15 to 20 acres of brush.
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire off Pricketts Creek Road in Marion County has spread through 15 to 20 acres of brush.
The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department states the fire was put out by 9:30pm Monday night.
No word yet on when or how the fire started, or if there are any injuries.
