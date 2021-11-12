Brush fire spread across 20 acres in Upshur County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A fire off Kesling Mill Road in Upshur County spread through roughly, 20 acres of brush.

The Buckhannon Fire Department says the fire started Thursday afternoon when a tree fell and knocked down a power line.

It took five fire crews from Upshur and Barbour Counties three hours to battle the blaze.

No injuries or structure damage were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.