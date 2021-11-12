Advertisement

Brush fire spread across 20 acres in Upshur County

A fire off Kesling Mill Road in Upshur County spread through, roughly, 20 acres of brush.
Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A fire off Kesling Mill Road in Upshur County spread through roughly, 20 acres of brush.

The Buckhannon Fire Department says the fire started Thursday afternoon when a tree fell and knocked down a power line.

It took five fire crews from Upshur and Barbour Counties three hours to battle the blaze.

No injuries or structure damage were reported.

