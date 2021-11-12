Couple loses home of 43 years to Jane Lew fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bill and Beth White have lived in their home just outside Jane Lew for 43 years.

Bill White told 5 News that home was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.

He said the fire started in his woodworking shop next to the house.

The fire spread up a nearby ridge and burned several acres. It was one of several large brush fires that broke out Thursday.

White says he and his wife made it out safely.

“We sleep on the third floor so if this was three or four hours later, who knows what would have happened,” he said.

The Whites have a mobile home they will be able to stay in.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.